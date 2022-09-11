BCR roundup for Saturday: St. Bede golfers win Kewanee Invite

The St. Bede Bruins golf team continued their hot streak Saturday, winning the Kewanee Invitational.
The Bruins carded a 325 to run away from the field, defeating runner-up Bureau Valley (344) by 19 strokes. Mercer County (355), Hall (360) and Henry (366) rounded out the top five in the 19-team field.
The Bruins recently won the Bureau County Match Play and the Rock Falls Invite.
Brendan Pillion led the Bruins at 76 with Jake Delaney two strokes back at 78 and Luke Tunnell and Logan Potthoff adding twin 85s.
For Bureau Valley, Wyatt Novotny had a 78, Collin Stabler a 90, Cooper Balensiefen a 91, Parker Stier a 92 and Seth Spratt a 96.
Landen Plym led Hall with a 74 with Grant Plym at 90, Jacob Diaz at 96 and Lukas Manrriquez at 99.
Putnam County finished 11th, led by Logan Wiesbrock (91), Logan Keese (95), AJ Furar (104) and Jacob Edens (105).
CROSS COUNTRY
Coates Invitational: The Newman boys and Sherrard girls won Saturday’s by Princeton High School Gary Coates Invitational at Zearing Park.
Eden Murray of Mercer County won the girls’ race in 18:42, more than a minute faster than runner-up Olivia Thomsen of Orion (19:56).
Princeton’s Lexi Bohms finished fifth in 20:37, just a smidgeon behind Mia Ward of Mercer County. Also for PHS, which finished fifth as a team, Avery Waca was 25th (23:32), Kiana Brokaw was 31st (24:31), Claire Grey was 55th (28:08) and Ella Grey was 60th (30:40).
Macy Zeglis led St. Bede, finishing 32nd (24:58), while Jaelyn Weber was 39th (26:11).
Amboy’s top finishers were Natalie Pratt in 35th (25:48) and Addison Pertel in 36th (25:58).
The boys’ race was a photo finish with Amboy’s Tyler McNinch (16:45.76) overtaking Colin Delagrange (16:46.12) of Lowpoint-Wasburn at the chute.
Bureau Valley had two top 10 finishers in fourth place Elijah House (17:03) and 10th place Ben Roth (18:02), placing fifth as a team.
Neither St. Bede or Princeton fielded a full team with the Bruins’ Nathan Husser placing 19th (19:01).
JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL
IESA regionals: Princeton Logan fell to Chillicothe 11-1 in Saturday’s 3A Dunlap regional semifinals.
Avah Oertel batted in a run in the top of the first inning to give the Lions a quick 1-0 lead.
Chillicothe answered with two runs in the bottom half of the first and eight in the third on the way to a 10-run rule victory.