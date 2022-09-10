September 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Today’s Ticket for Saturday, Sept. 10

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

A look at the area sports schedule for Saturday, Sept. 10

Boys golf - St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Bureau Valley, Amboy co-op, Henry-Senachwine at Kewanee Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Boys soccer - Monmouth-Roseville at DePue-Hall, 10:30 a.m.

Cross country: La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Bureau Valley, Amboy co-op, Fieldcrest at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invite at Zearing Park; Putnam County, Henry-Midland at Peoria’s First to the Finish Invitational, 9 a.m.

Volleyball - Hall, LaMoille, Henry-Senachwine at Midland Tournament, 8 a.m.

Men’s soccer: Bryant & Stratton at IVCC, 1 p.m.

Women’s soccer: Bryant & Stratton at IVCC, 3 p.m.