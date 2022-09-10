Today’s Ticket for Saturday, Sept. 10

A look at the area sports schedule for Saturday, Sept. 10
Boys golf - St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Bureau Valley, Amboy co-op, Henry-Senachwine at Kewanee Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Boys soccer - Monmouth-Roseville at DePue-Hall, 10:30 a.m.
Cross country: La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Bureau Valley, Amboy co-op, Fieldcrest at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invite at Zearing Park; Putnam County, Henry-Midland at Peoria’s First to the Finish Invitational, 9 a.m.
Volleyball - Hall, LaMoille, Henry-Senachwine at Midland Tournament, 8 a.m.
Men’s soccer: Bryant & Stratton at IVCC, 1 p.m.
Women’s soccer: Bryant & Stratton at IVCC, 3 p.m.