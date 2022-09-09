Volleyball: Princeton comes together to topple Mendota

Andy Puck gathered his Princeton volleyball team for a pregame meeting Thursday to make sure they all had their minds set on their game plan.
It worked.
The Tigresses came out firing, dismantling visiting Mendota 25-10 in the first game and held off a late Spikers’ charge in the second for a 25-22 winner.
“We were in inspired, which is good to see,” Puck said. “A lot of it had to do with a little meeting before the game. (I told them) just fight. And that’s all I ask my teams, just fight, and we did tonight.”
Senior hitter Olivia Gartin said the meeting helped to get the Tigresses focused on the matter at hand.
“Coming into home games, the energy’s high, the tension’s high. We just needed a moment to calm ourselves down, group ourselves together to how we play, who we are,” she said.
The win improved the Tigresses to 2-0 in the Three Rivers East and 3-6 overall.
“Our goal is to go undefeated conference champs,” Gartin said.
The Tigresses got all around contributions on the way to the first game runaway. Setter Caitlyn Meyer served for a 9-5 lead and Lily Keutzer and Morgan Richards hit during a 5-0 run to give the Tigresses a 15-6 lead.
Setter Natasha Faber-Fox served up an ace at 21-5, Gartin hit for two points, including the sideout at 23-10, and Morgan Foes finished things off with a block for game point at 25-10.
Mendota coach Nicci Gibson could be heard telling her team during a timeout in the first game to stop setting it by the “6-5 girl.” Foes (4 blocks) definitely played a little bigger than even her 6-1 frame, thwarting numerous Mendota hits at the net.
“That’s the best she’s (Foes) played tonight. And in fact, i could go right down the list,” Puck said. “This was Olivia’s best match tonight. It was Lily’s best match. It was Morgan Richards’ best match. It was both of our setter’ best match.
“We’re capable of being a really good team. They just have to buy in to what I’m selling and little by little we have to trust the process.”
Princeton threatened to run away in the second game also. Gartin served an ace for a 15-10 lead, Foes blocked to make it 17-11 and Richards had a kill to put PHS on top 19-13 on the way to a 22-16 lead.
Katie Jenner served an ace to pull Mendota within 22-21, but after a PHS timeout served out of bounds. Keutzer scored an ace for Princeton to make it 24-22 and Chrissy Sierens finished it off for the kill at 25-22.
“I’m always happy when we execute things we work on in practice. We had them scouted pretty well. In fact, Olivia had them scouted really, really well,” Puck said.
Gartin said she spent extra time getting information on Mendota “that would be beneficial for our team tonight.”
Puck said the information mainly centered around Mendota’s defensive schemes.
“They run a slide in back. It’s just a little different look on defense,” he said. “And just our wings, our left back and our right back, crashing to the ball and popping balls up. Little things. Staying disciplined on free balls, giving your setters some opportunities to be confident and stable.
“It’s a young and inexperienced group. And the more we play, the more experience we’re going to get. We have to clean things up to get to a higher level and we did that tonight.”
While they played better in the second game, Mendota coach Nicci Gibson said the Spikers got away from things they needed to do in the first.
“I just didn’t feel like we followed our game plan that we had,” she said. “We talked about some things before we played. Just some team goals that we had. And I just feel like we didn’t execute some of those key goals. The second game we did a lot better executing some things. We didn’t serve as tough as we normally do.
“Credit to (Princeton). They served pretty tough. They swing pretty hard. We just didn’t get the job done tonight.”
Gartin and Keutzer each finished the night with six kills. Faber-Fox (3 aces) and isa Ibarra each tallied 11 points while Faber-Fox (10) and Meyer (9) combined for 19 assists.
Reanna Brant led Mendota (3-6, 1-2) with six kills and two blocks, Grace Wasmer had four kills and Maddy Becker had seven assists and seven digs.
Notes: Princeton swept the underclass matches, winning the sophomore match 25-15, 25-21 and freshmen match 25-11, 25-17.