September 08, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Thursday night scoreboard

By Kevin Hieronymus
Volleyball

Princeton def. Mendota 25-10, 25-22

SOPHS: PHS 25-15, 25-21

FRESHMEN: PHS 25-11, 25-17

Henry def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-15, 25-23

Bureau Valley def. Kewanee 25-12, 26-28, 25-17

SOPHS: Kewanee 25-17, 35-33

FRESHMEN: 25-21, 21-25, 25-22

Kaneland def. Ottawa 25-16, 25-9

Newman def. Hall 25-13, 25-17

Sherrard def. E-P 18-25, 25-18, 25-11

Marquette def. Roanoke-Benson 25-15, 25-17

Boys golf

At Wyaton Hills: Princeton 160, Bureau Valley 176, Orion 207

At Deer Valley: St. Bede 160, Mendota 172, Morrison 224

Boys soccer

Alleman 2, Kewanee 1