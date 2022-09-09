BCR Thursday night scoreboard

Volleyball
Princeton def. Mendota 25-10, 25-22
SOPHS: PHS 25-15, 25-21
FRESHMEN: PHS 25-11, 25-17
Henry def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-15, 25-23
Bureau Valley def. Kewanee 25-12, 26-28, 25-17
SOPHS: Kewanee 25-17, 35-33
FRESHMEN: 25-21, 21-25, 25-22
Kaneland def. Ottawa 25-16, 25-9
Newman def. Hall 25-13, 25-17
Sherrard def. E-P 18-25, 25-18, 25-11
Marquette def. Roanoke-Benson 25-15, 25-17
Boys golf
At Wyaton Hills: Princeton 160, Bureau Valley 176, Orion 207
At Deer Valley: St. Bede 160, Mendota 172, Morrison 224
Boys soccer
Alleman 2, Kewanee 1