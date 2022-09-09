BCR Roundup for Thursday, Sept. 8: Bureau Valley volleyball tops Kewanee in three sets

Bureau Valley went three sets to defeat Kewanee in Three Rivers East volleyball action Thursday night at the Storm Cellar.
The Storm won the first set, 25-12, dropped the second, 28-26, and charged back to take the third set, 25-17.
Freshman Keely Lawson (9/8/6) and junior Ella Thacker (8/13/8)) teamed up for 17 kills, 21 digs and 14 points for Bureau Valley.
Others leaders for the Storm (5-10, 2-1) were Kate Salisbury (2 kills, 2 blocks, 25 assists, 10 digs, 7 points, 2 aces), Emma Stabler (4 kills, 3 digs, 8 points), Alaina Wasilewski (4 kills, 4 blocks), Nikki Kerber (5 digs), Addison Wessel (4 digs, 4 points), Kate Stoller (4 digs) and Mallory Endress (2 kills, 8 points).
Kewanee won both underclass matches in three sets.
BOYS GOLF
At Wyaton Hills: Jarrett Carr claimed medalist honors at 38 to lead host Princeton (160) to a sweep over Bureau Valley (176) and Orion (207) in a Three Rivers triangular Thursday. Jaden Eggers and Karter Patterson both added 40s and Jordan Reinhardt a 42 to round out the Tigers’ scoring with Tyson Phillips adding a 46 and Kaiden Coomer a 48.
For Bureau Valley, Collin Stabler had a 42, Seth Spratt and Parker Stier had 44s, Wyatt Novotny a 46, Landen Birdsley a 49 and Cooper Balensiefen a 52.
Atticus Middleton (42) led the BV JV (192) to victory. Landen Koning had a 46 for PHS (202).
At Deer Valley: Medalist Brendan Pillion (36) and St. Bede (160) proved too much for Mendota 172 and host Morrison (224) Thursday. Also scoring for the Bruins were Jake Delaney (37), Logan Potthoff (43) and Luke Tunnell (44) with Ryan Slingsby adding a 47 and Abraham Wiesbrock a 51.