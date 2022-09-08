September 08, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Todays Ticket for Thursday, Sept. 8

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

A look at the area sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 8:

Boys golf - Lena-Winslow, Fulton at Amboy co-op; Bureau Valley, Orion at Princeton (Wyaton Hills); St. Bede, Morrison at Mendota, 4:15 p.m.

Boys soccer - Somonauk at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf - Princeton, Erie-Prophetstown at Bureau Valley (Hidden Lake), 4 p.m..

Girls tennis - Princeton at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball - LaMoille at Indian Creek, 5:30 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Morris, Hall at Newman, Mendota at Princeton, 6 p.m.; Galva at Putnam County, 6:30 p.m.