BCR Tuesday night roundup: Princeton edges Mendota on 5th-man tiebreaker in boys golf

Princeton and Mendota both shot 175s at the Mendota Golf Club Tuesday with the Tigers winning by 5th-man tiebreaker.
Hall was third at 194.
Jaden Eggers led the Tigers with a 40 with Karter Patterson, Kaiden Coomer and Jarrett Carr adding 45s and Jordan Reinhard providing the pivotal fifth-man score of 46.
Hall scorers were Landen Plym (40), Grant Plym (45), Jacob Diaz (54) and Cody Orlandi (55).
Mendota’s Owen Aughenbaugh claimed medalist honors 38. Also scoring for the Trojans were Clay Buffington (44), Brody Hartt (45) and Dominik Stamberger (48).
At Spring Creek: Host St. Bede (154) swept Bureau Valley (162) and Newman (169) in a Three Rivers triangular Tuesday in Spring Valley.
St. Bede’s Logan Potthoff and BV’s Notovny shared medalist honors at 37.
Jake Delaney and Brendan Pillion both shot 38s for the Bruins, Luke Tunnell added a 41, Abe Wiesbrock a 47 and Ryan Slingsby a 48.
Also for the Storm, Landen Birdsley shot a 40, Parker Stier at 41 and Seth Spratt and Cooper Balensiefen each added 44s.
BV (19) won the JV meet.
GIRLS GOLF
At El Paso: St. Bede (223) dropped the meet to host El Paso-Gridley (197), but senior Gianna Grivetti made school history by recording the first eagle in program history with a 15-yard shot using her 7 wood.
Pontiac also shot a 223 to tie St. Bede for second.
CROSS COUNTRY
At Princeton: Princeton senior Lexi Bohms won Tuesday’s race at at Zearing Park Tuesday with a time of 21:22
Fieldcrest, however, edged Princeton, 26-29.
Also for the Tigresses, Kiana Brokaw was fourth (24:21), Avery Waca was seventh (26:29), Claire Grey was 11th (27:49) and Ella Grey was 15th (29:58).
Jaelyn Weber (27:24) finished ninth for St. Bede, which did not field a full team.
Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (19:01), Princeton freshman Augustus Swanson (19:23) and St. Bede’s Nathan Husser (19:50) were the top three finishers in the boys race.
None of the boys teams had full teams.
PHS honored seniors Robert Nelson, Bohms, Brokaw, Claire Grey and Christian Yepsen.