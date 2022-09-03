BCR Roundup for Saturday, Sept. 3

The St. Bede Bruins golf team is heating up.
On Friday, the Bruins repeated as the Bureau County Match Play championship.
Then Saturday, they won Rock Falls Invite small school division.
The Bureau County Match Play was held at Spring Creek Golf Course, where the Bruins defeated Princeton 6-1 and then Hall 4-1-1 for the championship.
Princeton beat Bureau Valley 4-2 for the consolation.
The Bruins carded a 323 to beat out Riverdale (332) by nine strokes to win the Rock Falls Invite. Jake Delaney took medalist honors at 72 and Brendon Pillion was third at 78. Also scoring for the Bruins were Logan Potthoff (86) and Luke Tunnell (87) with Ryan Slingsby adding a 96 and Abraham Wiesbrock a 101.
Bureau Valley (339) was third, led by Wyatt Novotny’s 82, along with Seth Spratt (85), Cooper Balensiefen (84), Landen Birdsley (88), Parker Stier (84) and Colin Stable (96).
Princeton (345) was fourth, led by Jaden Eggers, who placed fifth at 79. Also scoring for the Tigers were Tyson Phillips (86), Karter Patterson (90) and Jarrett Carr (90) along with Luke Smith (91) and Jordan Reinhardt (93).
Hall (361) was fifth with cousins Landon and Grant Plym each shooting 84s. Other scorers for the Red Devils were Josh Scheri (91) and Lukas Mannriquez (102) with Domonic Galletti at 110 and Johnni Escatel at 112.
CROSS COUNTRY
At Oregon: Bureau Valley and Princeton opened the season in Saturday’s Oregon Open. No team scores were kept.
Three Princeton girls - Lexi Bohms (11th, 22:09), Avery Waca (37th, 24:58) and Kiana Brokaw (40th, 25:10) - all ran in the top 40 in a field of 110 runners. Also running for PHS were sisters Claire (92nd, 29:40) and Ella (97th, 31:10) Grey.
In the boys race, Bureau Valley’s Elijah House took eighth (17:32.59) and Ben Roth was 38th (19:05)
Freshman Augustus Swanson led the PHS with 48th-place time of 19:23. He was joined by teammates 23. Kamden Wahlgren (123rd, 25:04) and Joshua Roth (138th, 31:56).
Bureau Valley’s Adrian Gallardo won the JV meet with a time of 19:28.09. Also running for the Storm were Maddox Moore (20th, 22:43.3), Landon Hulsing (22nd, 23:19.4), and Owen Larkin (23rd, 23:34.0), Andrew Roth (37th, 25:01.59) and Nathan Siri (47th, 27:16.59).
Both teams will be running in Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational on Saturday, Sept 10.
VOLLEYBALL
At Rock Falls: Bureau. Valley finished with a 3-2 record Saturday’s Rock Falls Invitational, defeating defeated Riverdale 27-25, 25-20, 19-17 to capture third place.
The Storm went 2-1 in pool play, defeating Amboy (20-10, 20-4) and Dixon (20-11, 20-16) while losing to Newman (22-21, 15-20, 13-15). They also lost to Rock Falls (14-25, 9-25).
Leaders on the day for the Storm (4-9) were Kate Salisbury (26 points, 5 aces, 10 digs, 15 kills, 39 assists), Keely Lawson (14 points, 3 aces, 10 digs, 6 blocks, 16 kills), Ella Thacker (15 Points, 7 aces, 21 digs, 17 kills) Mallory Endress (36 Points, 8 aces, 5 kills), Addie Wessel (9 points), Emma Stabler (18 points, 4 aces, 20 digs, 14 kills) Callie Michlig (14 digs), Alaina Wasilewski (4 blocks, 11 kills) and Kate Stoller (7 digs).
Princeton placed sixth overall. They went 1-2 In pool play, falling to Riverdale (20-18, 21-9) and Rock Falls (20-11, 20-12) while defeating Morrison (20-13, 20-15). PHS ended the day with a 25-23, 25-16 loss to Dixon.
Leaders on the day for PHS were Olivia Gartin (14 kills), Morgan Foes (9 kills), Natasha Faber-Fox (23 assists, 23 points), Lily Keutzer (24 points, 22 digs), Caitlin Meyer (21 assists, 18 points) and Miyah Fox (29 digs, 5 aces).
Rock Falls defeated Newman 25-21, 25-12 for the championship.