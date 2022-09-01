Today’s Ticket for Thursday, Sept. 1

Boys golf - St. Bede, Rockridge at Sherrard (Frye Lake); Kewanee at Princeton (Wyaton Hills); Riverdale, Monmouth-Roseville at Bureau Valley (Hidden Lake); 4 p.m.; Hall, Erie-Prophetstown at Morrison (Deer Valley), 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer - DePue-Hall at IMSA, 5 p.m.; Princeton at Alleman, 6:30 p.m.
Football - Orion at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis - Sterling at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball - DePue at Hinckley-Big Rock, LaMoille at Newark, Princeton at Hall, Bureau Valley at Newman, 6 p.m.; Putnam County at Roanoke-Benson, 7 p.m.