Boys golf: L-P clips Princeton on 5th-man tiebreaker

Wednesday’s golf match at Wyaton Hills Golf Course between L-P and host Princeton went to the fifth-man tiebreaker.
L-P’s Drake Hawthorne’s 49 proved to be the difference to break the tie with both teams shooting a 173.
Princeton’s Jaden Eggers and Karter Patterson and L-P’s Carter Fenza shared medalist honors with a 41.
Also scoring for the Tigers were Jarret Carr (42) and Tyson Phillips (49) with Jordan Reinhardt adding a 50 and Luke Smith a 56.
Scoring for L-P were Coleman Rundle (42), John Miota (44) and Michael Miota (46).
PHS won the JV match 194-211 behind Kaiden Connor (44), Landen Koning (47), Michael Ellis (51) and Nolan Kloepping (52).