Volleyball: Bureau Valley builds off weekend lessons, defeats Mendota

MANLIUS – The Bureau Valley Storm took their lumps Saturday at the Wethersfield tournament.
They played four matches and lost all four. Turns out, it was exactly what the Storm needed.
The Storm put all the lessons learned on Saturday to good use Tuesday, defeating the Mendota Spikers, 25-15, 25-13, in their Three Rivers Conference East Division opener at the Storm Cellar.
“That tournament at Wethersfield really helped us and prepared us for conference play and got the ball rolling,” BV coach Caitlyn DeMay said. “As a young team, we need more games under our belt, and the more we play, we’ll get rocking and rolling.”
“This weekend was rough, but over the tournament I think we figured out how to benefit our lineup and how to work together better, and it showed tonight,” BV senior middle hitter Alania Wasilewski said.
DeMay said the Storm’s biggest improvement came in serve receive.
“I mean, that wins or loses ballgames,” she said.
The combination of junior Emma Stabler serving and the net play of junior Ella Thacker hitting and freshman Keely Lawson blocking led to a five-point Storm string and a 16-9 lead in the first game.
Stabler added a stuff block to make it 20-12 to force a Mendota timeout. Thacker promptly served up an ace, and a series of errors at the net and a missed rotation helped the Storm finish off a 25-15 win.
Senior Mallory Endress, who missed her junior year because of a knee injury, ripped off three aces in a five-point string to run the Storm to a 15-6 lead in Game 2. Another ace by Lawson gave the Storm a 22-10 lead on the way to a 25-13 clincher.
Thacker finished with a team-high nine kills and six digs plus five points and an ace. Stabler had seven kills, four digs, one block, seven points and one ace; Lawson had five kills, five digs and one block; and Kate Salisbury had 22 assists, four kills, five points and an ace.
Other contributors were Wasilewski (2 kills), Endress (3 digs, 7 points, 3 aces), Callie Michlig (4 digs) and Jessica Fisher (1 kill).
“We really needed [the win],” Endress said.
“That was very refreshing, and I feel like it boosted our confidence a lot,” Wasilewski said.
“They needed it. We all needed a win. Winning’s fun. It can be contagious, too,” DeMay said.
Mendota coach Nicci Gibson said the Spikers (1-1) were out of sync after losing senior outside hitter Emma Schultz to an ankle injury Saturday in practice.
“We struggled. Emma plays all around. I think we were a little bit off-kilter tonight,” Gibson said. “We didn’t do things that we normally do successfully. We’ll go back in the gym and work hard on things we need to improve on.
“We have to rally together and learn from tonight and move on. It’s kind of a disappointing loss. That’s not how we practice. That’s not how we play. "
The BV sophomores won, 25-13, 25-20, and Mendota took the freshman match, 25-20, 20-25. 25-22.