August 30, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Tuesday night scoreboard

By Kevin Hieronymus
Boys golf

St. Bede 162, Hall 174, Kewanee 201

Bureau Valley, Mid-County at Ridgewood

Girls golf

St. Bede 235, La Salle-Peru 243

Princeton at Indian Creek

Volleyball

Somonauk at DePue

Bureau Valley def. Mendota 25-15, 25-13

SOPHS: BV 25-13, 25-20

FRESHMEN: Mendota 25-20, 20-25, 25-22

Newman def. Kewanee

Dixon def. Princeton 28-26, 25-15

SOPHS: Dixon 25-22, 25-20

FRESHMEN: PHS 25-14, 25-12

St. Bede def. Hall 25-12, 25-15

SOPHS: Hall 25-23, 25-16

FRESHMEN: SBA 25-8, 25-14

Fieldcrest def. Putnam County 25-19, 22-25, 25-5

Henry def. Stark County 25-10, 25-21

Rockridge def. Orion 24-26, 25-23, 25-19