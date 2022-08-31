Area roundup: Princeton volleyball falls at Dixon

Two old NCIC rivals met for a nonconference volleyball match Tuesday with host Dixon defeating Princeton 28-26, 25-15.
Lily Ann Keutzer had seven digs, four kills, four points and a block for the Tigresses, Miyah Fox added nine digs, eight points and an ace and Morgan Richards and Elle Harp two kills each for PHS (0-3).
GIRLS GOLF
St. Bede 235, L-P 243: Gianna Grivetti shot a 42 to earn medalist honors to lead the Bruins to victory over L-P Tuesday at Spring Creek Golf Course. Erin Dove added a 59 for the Bruins.
BOYS GOLF
St. Bede 162, Hall 174, Kewanee 201: Jake Delaney (37) and Brendan Pillion (38) led the Bruins to a sweep in Three Rivers Conference triangular at Baker Park Golf Course in Kewanee Tuesday.
Logan Potthoff (42) and Abraham Wiesbrock (45) rounded out the scoring for St. Bede.
Hall’s Landen Plym was medalist at34. Grant Plym (43), Josh Scheri (46) and Jacob Diaz (51) also scored for the Red Devils.
Bureau Valley 169, Ridgewood 192: The Storm rolled to a nonconference victory Tuesday at Valley View Golf Course in behind Seth Spratt (43), Colin Stabler (44), Landen Birdsley (40) and Parker Stier (50).
Logan Philhower (48) and Drake Michlig (49) led the BV JV.
JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL
Logan 11, Peru 7: The Lions outhit the Raiders 15-10 on the way to a SRC victory in Princeton Tuesday. Winning pitcher Maddie Gibson (2 RBIs) had three hits and Addison Parry (2 RBIs), Josie Sierens and Emma Wahlgren had two each and Piper Hansen had two RBIs.