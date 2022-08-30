Area roundup: Hall golfers top Marquette, Fieldcrest

The Hall Red Devils (172) swept the field at Spring Creek Monday, defeating Marquette (176) and Fieldcrest (179) to improve to 7-2 on the season.
Hall sophomore Landen Plym earned medalist honors with a 38, with Grant Plym (42), Josh Scheri (45) and Jacob Diaz (47) also scoring for the Red Devils.
VOLLEYBALL
Tigresses at East Moline: Princeton fell in nonconference play on the road Monday night, 25-23, 25-20. Olivia Gartin led PHS (2-0) with four kills while Morgan Foes and Morgan Richards had three each. Also for PHS, setters Natasha Faber-Fox (7/10) and Caitlin Meyer (6/9) combined for 13 assists and 19 points. Lily Ann Keutzer chipped in eight digs and two kills and four points.
Princeton swept the underclass matches, with the sophomores winning 25-16, 25-27, 15-13 while the freshmen winning 25-12, 25-19.
F/S FOOTBALL
Bureau Valley 20, Riverdale 13: The Storm opened the season with a win Monday night at Storm Stadium in a TRAC crossover.