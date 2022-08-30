August 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Area roundup: Hall golfers top Marquette, Fieldcrest

By Kevin Hieronymus

Hall logo

The Hall Red Devils (172) swept the field at Spring Creek Monday, defeating Marquette (176) and Fieldcrest (179) to improve to 7-2 on the season.

Hall sophomore Landen Plym earned medalist honors with a 38, with Grant Plym (42), Josh Scheri (45) and Jacob Diaz (47) also scoring for the Red Devils.

VOLLEYBALL

Tigresses at East Moline: Princeton fell in nonconference play on the road Monday night, 25-23, 25-20. Olivia Gartin led PHS (2-0) with four kills while Morgan Foes and Morgan Richards had three each. Also for PHS, setters Natasha Faber-Fox (7/10) and Caitlin Meyer (6/9) combined for 13 assists and 19 points. Lily Ann Keutzer chipped in eight digs and two kills and four points.

Princeton swept the underclass matches, with the sophomores winning 25-16, 25-27, 15-13 while the freshmen winning 25-12, 25-19.

F/S FOOTBALL

Bureau Valley 20, Riverdale 13: The Storm opened the season with a win Monday night at Storm Stadium in a TRAC crossover.