Volleyball: Milestones set in area volleyball circles

Several milestones were set in area volleyball circles over weekend.
They include:
* Wethersfield coach Tonya Vincent recorded her 400th career win Saturday when the Flying Geese defeated Bureau Valley 21-10, 21-13 at the Wethersfield Tournament. She said the 400 wins (400-163) were the players’ wins, because “they won them.”
The Geese placed second to Orion in the tournament.
• Sherrard’s McKenna Blackwell became her school’s all-time kills leader during the Hall Round-Robin Tournament Saturday.
• Longtime Fulton coach Stacy Germann was recognized for her 500th career victory she recorded last year. Germann, who has coached 28 years, is responsible for 73% of the program’s win. She now has 501 wins with nine regional titles, four sectional championships, one super-sectional title and one state appearance (2003).
This week’s volleyball matches:
• Tuesday night: Somonauk at DePue, 5:30 p.m.; Mendota at Bureau Valley; Princeton at Dixon, 6 p.m.; Hall at St. Bede; Fieldcrest at Putnam County, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday: LaMoille at Annawan, 5:30 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at St. Bede, 7 p.m.
• Thursday: DePue at Hinckley, LaMoille at Newark, 5:30 p.m.; BV at Newman, Princeton at Hall, 6 p.m.;