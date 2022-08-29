August 29, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Volleyball: Milestones set in area volleyball circles

By Kevin Hieronymus

Wethersfield coach Tonya Vincent is joined by some of her players after recording her 400th career victory against Bureau Valley in the Wethersfield Tournament on Saturday.

Several milestones were set in area volleyball circles over weekend.

They include:

* Wethersfield coach Tonya Vincent recorded her 400th career win Saturday when the Flying Geese defeated Bureau Valley 21-10, 21-13 at the Wethersfield Tournament. She said the 400 wins (400-163) were the players’ wins, because “they won them.”

The Geese placed second to Orion in the tournament.

• Sherrard’s McKenna Blackwell became her school’s all-time kills leader during the Hall Round-Robin Tournament Saturday.

• Longtime Fulton coach Stacy Germann was recognized for her 500th career victory she recorded last year. Germann, who has coached 28 years, is responsible for 73% of the program’s win. She now has 501 wins with nine regional titles, four sectional championships, one super-sectional title and one state appearance (2003).

This week’s volleyball matches:

• Tuesday night: Somonauk at DePue, 5:30 p.m.; Mendota at Bureau Valley; Princeton at Dixon, 6 p.m.; Hall at St. Bede; Fieldcrest at Putnam County, 7 p.m.

• Wednesday: LaMoille at Annawan, 5:30 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at St. Bede, 7 p.m.

• Thursday: DePue at Hinckley, LaMoille at Newark, 5:30 p.m.; BV at Newman, Princeton at Hall, 6 p.m.;