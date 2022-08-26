Thursday night scoreboard

Here’s a roundup of Thursday night’s area scores
Boys golf
At Arrowhead, Chillicothe: Peoria Christian 161, IVC 166, Princeton 172
Volleyball
Fulton def. Riverdale25-17, 25-6
Marquette def. Henry 25-15, 25-23
Newman def. Sterling 3-0
Rockridge def. East Moline 25-12, 25-14
El Paso-Gridley def. St. Bede 25-18, 25-17
SOPHS: EPG 25-10, 25-16
FRESHMEN: EP 25-18, 25-13
Woodland def. Putnam County 25-14, 23-25, 28-26
Ottawa def. Streator 14-25, 25-15, 25-15
Annawan def. Bureau Valley 25-17, 21-25, 25-19
SOPHS: BV 25-14, 25-23