August 25, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Thursday night scoreboard

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

Here’s a roundup of Thursday night’s area scores

Boys golf

At Arrowhead, Chillicothe: Peoria Christian 161, IVC 166, Princeton 172

Volleyball

Fulton def. Riverdale25-17, 25-6

Marquette def. Henry 25-15, 25-23

Newman def. Sterling 3-0

Rockridge def. East Moline 25-12, 25-14

El Paso-Gridley def. St. Bede 25-18, 25-17

SOPHS: EPG 25-10, 25-16

FRESHMEN: EP 25-18, 25-13

Woodland def. Putnam County 25-14, 23-25, 28-26

Ottawa def. Streator 14-25, 25-15, 25-15

Annawan def. Bureau Valley 25-17, 21-25, 25-19

SOPHS: BV 25-14, 25-23