Area roundup: Bureau Valley tops St. Bede in girls golf

The Bureau Valley girls used some home cooking to defeat St. Bede 200-220 in a Three Rivers Conference dual golf meet at Hidden Lake Golf Course in Sheffield Thursday.
The Storm was led by Callie Schoff (48), Mattie Michlig (49), Cassidy Peterson (51) and Layne Sproston (52) with Lynzie Cady adding a 60 and Connie Gibson a 61.
St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti was medalist at 40. Also for St. Bede, Erin Dove had a 51, Breanna Martinez a 61 and Aleah Espel a 64.
BOYS GOLF
At Chillicothe: Peoria Christian (161) defeat host IVC (164) and Princeton (172) at Arrowhead Golf Course Thursday. Jaden Eggers and Karter Patterson each had 41s for Princeton with Luke Smith adding a 44, Tyson Phillips a 46, Jordan Reinhardt a 47 and Jarrett Carr a 49.
VOLLEYBALL
Annawan 2, Bureau Valley 1: Annawan got the best of Bureau Valley in nonconference volleyball action Thursday, defeating the Storm 25-17, 21-25, 25-19.
Storm leaders were Kate Salisbury (7 assists, 5 kills, 3 digs), Ella Thacker (2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig, 3 points), Keely Lawson (2 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 13 points, 7 aces) and Emma Stabler (5 kills, 2 digs, 8 points, 3 aces). Other contributors for the Storm were Alaina Wasilewski (2 blocks), Annabelle Myong (2 kills, 1 assist, 2 blocks), Nikki Kerber (2 digs, 3 points) and Cali Michlig (1 dig).
The BV sophomores won 25-14, 25-23.