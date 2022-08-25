BCR Pigskin Prognosticators (Week 1)

Here’s how the Week 1 games will come out in the eyes of the BCR Pigskin Prognosticators
Kevin Hieronymus (BCR Sports Editor)
Princeton over Rockridge
Orion over Hall
St. Bede over Sherrard
Bureau Valley over Villa Grove
Polo over Amboy-LaMoille
Annawan-Wethersfield over Monmouth United
L-P over East Moline
Monmouth-Roseville over Kewanee
Mendota over E-P
Newman over Morrison
Kevin Chlum (NewsTribune Sports Editor)
Princeton over Rockridge
Orion over Hall
St. Bede over Sherrard
Bureau Valley over Villa Grove
Polo over Amboy-LaMoille
Annawan-Wethersfield over Monmouth United
L-P over East Moline
Monmouth-Roseville over Kewanee
Mendota over E-P
Newman over Morrison
Mike Vaughn (BCR photographer)
Princeton over Rockridge
Orion over Hall
St. Bede over Sherrard
Villa Grove over Bureau Valley
Polo over Amboy-LaMoille
Monmouth United over Annawan-Wethersfield
L-P over East Moline
Monmouth-Roseville over Kewanee
Mendota over E-P
Newman over Morrison