August 25, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators (Week 1)

By Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators

Here’s how the Week 1 games will come out in the eyes of the BCR Pigskin Prognosticators

Kevin Hieronymus (BCR Sports Editor)

Princeton over Rockridge

Orion over Hall

St. Bede over Sherrard

Bureau Valley over Villa Grove

Polo over Amboy-LaMoille

Annawan-Wethersfield over Monmouth United

L-P over East Moline

Monmouth-Roseville over Kewanee

Mendota over E-P

Newman over Morrison

Kevin Chlum (NewsTribune Sports Editor)

Princeton over Rockridge

Orion over Hall

St. Bede over Sherrard

Bureau Valley over Villa Grove

Polo over Amboy-LaMoille

Annawan-Wethersfield over Monmouth United

L-P over East Moline

Monmouth-Roseville over Kewanee

Mendota over E-P

Newman over Morrison

Mike Vaughn (BCR photographer)

Princeton over Rockridge

Orion over Hall

St. Bede over Sherrard

Villa Grove over Bureau Valley

Polo over Amboy-LaMoille

Monmouth United over Annawan-Wethersfield

L-P over East Moline

Monmouth-Roseville over Kewanee

Mendota over E-P

Newman over Morrison