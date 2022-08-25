Area roundup: Emma Kruse-Carter leads Princeton golf at Prophet Hills

The Princeton girls golf team beat host Erie-Prophetstown by virtue of the fifth-person tiebreaker in a Three Rivers Conference duo Wednesday at Prophet Hills.
The TRAC rivals both shot 241s with PHS sophomore Addie Carr providing the tiebreaker with a 64.
Emma Kruse-Carter took medalist honors for Princeton with a 53. Also shooting for PHS were Morgan Forristall (61), Addie Hecht (63), Hailee Pembleton (65) and Halli Peterson (66).
BOYS GOLF
At Spring Creek: L-P defeated host Hall 155-164 Wednesday. Landen Plym (35), Grant Plym (38), Lukas Manrriquez (43) and Josh Scheri (48) scored for Hall.
Shot of the day went to L-P’s Coleman Rundle, who aced the par 3 No. 9 hole.
The Hall JV team picked up a win behind Domonic Galetti (54), Anthony Fiocchi (54), Geno Baracani (55) and Luke Orlandi (55). Baracani made a “hole-in-3″ on the par 3 No. 7 hole when he hit his first ball out of bounds, re-teed and then hit in the hole.
At Eastwood Country Club: St. Bede’s Jake Delaney and Brendan Pillion shared medalist honors with a 36, but host Streator edged St. Bede by two strokes, 160-162.
Also for the Bruins, Luke Tunnell had a 43 and Abraham Wiesbrock had a 47.
Seneca (182) was third.