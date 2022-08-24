Area roundup: Bureau Valley, St. Bede fall in volleyball season openers

The Bureau Valley and St. Bede volleyball teams dropped their season openers Tuesday night.
At Kewanee: In two close sets, Wethersfield tripped BV 25-22, 25-19 in nonconference play at Goose Island.
Kate Salisbury led the Storm with nine assists, seven points and three aces. She also had one kill and three digs.
Other contributors for the Storm were Ella Thacker (4 kills, 5 digs, 2 points, 1 ace), Keely Lawson (2 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs, 3 points, 1 ace), Emma Stabler (2 kills, 3 digs, 7 points, 1 ace), Annabelle Myong (2 kills, 1 block, 2 points, 1 ace), Alaina Wasilewski (1 block), Nikki Kerber (2 digs, 1 point) and Kate Stoller (7 digs).
BV won both of the underclass matches, winning 12-25, 25-22, 15-11 at the sophomore level while the freshmen won 16-25, 27-25 15-13.
At St. Bede: Rockridge defeated the host Bruins 25-20, 25-12 in a Three Rivers crossover Tuesday at Abbot Vincent Gymnasium.
Ali Bosnich led St. Bede with 10 kills, Aubree Acuncius had 16 assists and six digs, Amanda Wojcik had four kills and two digs and Ella Hermes had eight digs and one kill.
Rockridge won the freshmen match 25-14, 25-17 as well as the sophomores 25-12, 25-16
BOYS GOLF
At Spring Creek: Riverdale (168) swept host St. Bede (174) and Princeton (186) in a Three Rivers triangular Tuesday.
Riverdale’s Mason Smyser was medalist at 37.
For St. Bede, Brendan Pillion shot a 39, Jake Delaney a 42, Logan Potthoff a 46, Ryan Slingsby a 47, Abraham Wiesbrock a 48 and Luke Tunnell a 50.
Jaden Eggers led PHS at 44, followed by Karter Patterson (45), Kaiden Coomer (48), Jarrett Carr (49), Tyson Phillips a 50 and Jordan Reinhardt a 52
PHS won the JV meet with a 206 led by Landen Koning and Luke Smith with 48s.
GIRLS TENNIS
La Salle-Peru 4, Princeton 1: Emilee Merkel had PHS lone win with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles.
BOYS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 5, Princeton 1: Gio Garcia’s hat trick carried the Cavaliers to victory over the Tigers Tuesday.