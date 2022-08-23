Volleyball: Princeton/L-P to clash in season opener at Prouty Gym

The 2022 volleyball season tips off tonight when the host Princeton Tigresses welcome the Cavaliers of L-P to Prouty Gym.
The Tigresses beat L-P in last year’s opener at LaSalle in straight sets on the way to their first regional championship in 10 years.
In other openers around the area:
LaMoille plays plays at Henry, 5:30 p.m.
Bureau Valley plays at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.
Putnam County plays at Mendota, 7 p.m,
Rockridge plays at St. Bede, 7 p.m. The Bruins are defending 1A champions, winning their first regional in 20 years.
Hall opened with a loss at Seneca Monday and returns to action at home Thursday vs. Serena.