August 23, 2022
Volleyball: Princeton/L-P to clash in season opener at Prouty Gym

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

The 2022 volleyball season tips off tonight when the host Princeton Tigresses welcome the Cavaliers of L-P to Prouty Gym.

The Tigresses beat L-P in last year’s opener at LaSalle in straight sets on the way to their first regional championship in 10 years.

In other openers around the area:

LaMoille plays plays at Henry, 5:30 p.m.

Bureau Valley plays at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

Putnam County plays at Mendota, 7 p.m,

Rockridge plays at St. Bede, 7 p.m. The Bruins are defending 1A champions, winning their first regional in 20 years.

Hall opened with a loss at Seneca Monday and returns to action at home Thursday vs. Serena.