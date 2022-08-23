Boys soccer: Streator flexes muscles up against Princeton

It was men vs. boys when Streator met host Princeton on the Bryant Field soccer pitch Monday afternoon.
The older and more physical Bulldogs muscled up for four goals in the first half and added another in the second half for a 5-0 win over the much younger Princeton squad, which has just seven upperclassmen and dresses seven sophomores and six freshmen.
Despite the mismatch, physically and the final score, PHS coach David Gray walked away pleased with the Tigers’ effort.
“It’s tough. They’ve got some big, fast athletes and we’re having to play some freshmen in some spots. It was hard to keep up with that,” he said. “I thought there were moments throughout the game we looked really good and it’s encouraging. We won’t have to play the Streators of the world in the playoffs, but I think they helped us learn a lot.
“They helped us have to catch up and play fast. A lot of the guys, that’s their first varsity minutes. Making that adjustment, it was a good education tonight.”
Gray said the Bulldogs’ size and aggressive style and “all the things that go with being bigger and faster” stood out pretty quick.
“Certainly, that was our biggest mismatch. I felt like skill wise we were pretty close and there were moments we created some good chances. But it’s hard to hold up for 80 minutes against guys that are bigger, faster, stronger from front to back,” he said.
Streator coach JT Huey was pleased, if not satisfied with the Bulldogs’ play as they are still finding their legs at the start of the new season.
“First game, you look at some conditioning issues that we got to get better at and it was a little sloppy,” he said. “We’re not moving the ball well. We’re not putting the ball off the feet well. But all that is an opportunity for us to see what we’re going to work on over the course of the next seven days.
“We’re looking at conference play in a week and a half. We have to get refined and get it right now going into that week strong. So today, we had some moments, some good quality ball movement. A ton of opportunity to improve on, tweak the next seven days.
“I was pleased with glimpses. What I want is consistency. So, we’re going to work on consistency.”
The Bulldogs took a 4-0 lead at the half on goals by Landon Muntz, Brian Huichapa and Parker Phillis and a PK by Brady Grabowski.
Muntz scored his second goal with 12 1/2 minutes left in the second half to cap the 5-0 win.
Huey said the Bulldogs’ expectations remain the same as before at the start of the season coming off a 2A regional championship.
“We have high expectations coming off a regional championship. So we have a high expectation to better that, right?” he said.
Princeton will return to action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at LaSalle-Peru with six more matches remaining this week, including a home contest Thursday vs. Ottawa and five at the Oregon Tournament Friday and Saturday.
“We got seven more games this week. A lot of them are closer to our size. Will be a good measuring stick for us,” Gray said.