BCR Girls Cross Country Previews

Two-time BCR Runner of the Year Lexi Bohms returns for her senior season to lead the pack of Bureau County girls cross country teams.
Bureau Valley has no girls running this fall and neither Ohio or LaMoile are sending any runners to the Amboy co-op.
Here’s a rundown of the BCR girls teams:
Coach: Michael Robinson.
Top returning runners: Natalie Pratt (So.), Addison Pertell (So.)
Top newcomers: Samantha Nauman (Fr.), Anna Carlson (Fr.)
Worth noting: The Clippers have a small roster with only four runners this fall. Robinson said either Pratt or Nauman will be Amboy’s top runner. “They have both worked really hard,” Robinson said.
Coach: Pat Hodge
Top returning runners: Lexi Bohms (Sr.), Kiana Brokaw (Sr.), Claire Grey (Sr.), Ella Grey (So.).
Top newcomer: Avery Waca (Fr.)
Worth noting: The Tigresses have just enough to field a team with five runners. They have a good one at the top with Bohms, a two-time returning BCR Runner of the Year. The 2021 team MVP qualified for state as a junior, placing 72nd overall. She placed third in the Three Rivers Meet, seventh at regional and 18th at sectional. PHS also returns its No. 2 runner in Brokaw with the Grey sisters, running No. 4 (Claire) and No. 6 (Ella). ... Waca, who is the first female runner in the program with junior high cross country experience, brings in family tradition with her mother (Rachel), aunt (Jennifer Grundman Pansegreau) and uncle (John Grundman) all running for Hodge at PHS. ... Hodge is hopeful to gain some more runners before PHS’ season debut on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Oregon Invite. PHS will host its Gary Coates Invitational a week later on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Coach: Marty Makransky
Top returning runners: Jaelyn Weber (Sr.), Macy Zeglis (Sr.), Madelyn Torrance (Sr.), Aleda Hoogland (Jr.)
Top newcomers: Ari Kaufman (Jr.)
Worth noting: Weber was an All-Three Rivers Conference runner last season and placed 30th at the regional, while Zeglis placed a spot ahead of Weber at the regional. Torrance and Hoogland were new to the team last season. Torrance placed 18th at the TRC Meet and Hoogland was named the team’s Most Improved Runner. “We set team and individual goals at the beginning of every season,” Makransky said. “My goals for the team are to build team bonding and enjoy the sport. We want to peak and be running our best at the end of the season and qualify beyond the regional.”
Coach: Tom Keegan
Worth noting: Freshman Evelyn Castelan is the one runner for the Red Devils this fall. “The goal for this year is to get her some experience and acclimated to running long distances,” Keegan said.