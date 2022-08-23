BCR Boys Cross Country previews

The five area BCR boys cross country teams are off and running. Here’s an inside look at each team:
Coach: Robert Benck (4th year)
Top returning runners: Elijah House (Sr.), Ben Roth (Sr.).
Top newcomers: Adrian Gallardo (Fr.), Owen Larkin (Fr).
Worth noting: Last season, the Storm took their team to the Oregon Sectional and one runner to state. Benck said they hope to build on that performance this season. House was 25th at the Oregon Sectional and qualified for State, running a P.R. of 15:59.2 (5th place) in the St. Bede Regional. Both House and Roth, Benck said, “are in great shape after a summer of hard work, as evidenced by their performance at Detweiller at Dark in late July. ... While there was some turnover in our sophomore squad, Benck said they have a strong group of freshmen joining this season. “Larkin is a tremendous worker,” he said, and “Adrian Gallardo brings his speed and stamina as a former soccer striker on board.” ... Rounding out the roster for BV are junior Payton Walowski, sophomores Landon Hulsing, Rhiley Pinter and Nathan Siri and freshmen Maddx Moore and Andrew Roth. .... The Storm placed seventh in the Three Rivers Conference Meet they hosted last year. ... The Storm will open the season Friday, Aug. 26 in the IVC Invitational in Chillicothe. BV will host the Dale Donner Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Coach: Tom Keegan
Top returning runners: Eri Martinez (So.)
Top newcomers: Christopher Hollenbeck (Fr.), Joseph Caracheo (Fr.), Bryson Giacometti (Fr.)
Worth noting: The Red Devils are a young squad with the lone returner, Martinez, being a sophomore. Three freshmen, who Keegan said “will hopefully give us a core of runners for the next few years, round out the roster. “The goal for this year is to get them some experience and acclimated to running long distances,” Keegan said.”
Coach: Pat Hodge
Top returning runners: Christian Yepsen (Sr.)
Top newcomer: Augustus Swanson (Fr.)
Worth noting: With just five runners out, the Tigers will not be able to field a team with Yepsen, last year’s MVP, still nursing an injury that came upon at the end of cross country last year and resurfaced during track, Hodge said, and he had to sit out several weeks. “He’s still in the recovery stage and will come back very gradually. So we won’t have enough to score as a team in the early part of the season. Hopefully, we’ll be healthy by the end of the year,” said Hodge, who is hopeful to recruit some more runners before PHS’ season debut on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Oregon Invite. PHS also returns sophomore Kamden Wahlgren, junior Joshua Roth and senior Robert Nelson, who Hodge said are ahead of where they were last year at this time. ... Hodge said Swanson is a very nice addition being in the first group coming into PHS that has had cross country experience at the junior high level, qualifying for the IESA State meet last year. He said Swanson is used to running 5Ks, so the extra mile in the races should not be a problem. ... In addition to losing six boys by graduation, three others from last year didn’t come out. ... PHS will host its Gary Coates Invitational a week later on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Coach: Marty Makransky
Top returning runners: Greyson Marincic, So.
Top newcomers: Nathan Husser, Jr.; Haiden Ator, So.
Worth noting: Marincic is the only returning runner for the Bruins, who have just three boys on the roster. Marincic was consistently St. Bede’s No. 3 runner last fall and finished 48th at the Three Rivers Conference Meet and the regional. “We want to peak and be running our best at the end of the season,” Makransky said.
Coach: Michael Robinson.
Top returning runners: Kyler McNinch (Sr.), Charlie Dickinson (Sr.)
Worth noting: McNinch and Dickinson were both members of the Clippers’ state-qualifying team last fall. McNinch was Amboy’s No. 2 runner and placed top 100 at the state meet. Other squad members are seniors Garrett Pertelli and Kelton Schwamberger and sophomores Atticus Horner and Jaden Haley. “Our goal is to be competitive and continue the tradition we have started of winning teams,” Robinson said. “We want to improve as the year progresses and hopefully make it back to state next year.” ... There are no boys from Ohio or LaMoille this year following the graduation of Ohio standout Brock Loftus with one (Horner) from AFC