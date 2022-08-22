Volleyball: Five BCR Players to watch

As the new volleyball season tips off Tuesday, here’s a look at some area players to watch:
Ali Bosnich, St. Bede (Jr., MH): The 6-foot-1 middle hitter put down 137 kills last year and led the area in blocks with 58 as a sophomore and will need to come up big for the Bruins once again.
Olivia Gartin, Princeton (Sr.): On a senior-laden regional championship team last year, Gartin made her mark as a junior, ranked second on the team and the area with 222 kills (2.6 per set). She received Honorable Mention TRAC East honors.
Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley (Jr., S): The area’s top returning setter, recorded 358 assists as a sophomore for the Storm last year. She was a Second Team All-BCR/TRAC East selection
Emily Robbins, St. Bede (Sr., OH): Robbins, who had 126 kills and 197 digs for the Bruins’ regional champions last year, is the only returning senior with much playing time. The Bruins will need her to step up her game this year.
Emma Stabler (Bureau Valley, Jr.) One of the many underclassmen thrown into the varsity fire last year, Stabler had a solid sophomore season, recording 171 kills, 140 digs and 91 points with 31 aces.
Keep an eye on: Aubrey Acuncius, St. Bede (Jr./S); Taylor Coutts, Hall (Jr./S); Morgan Foes, Princeton (Jr., MH); Elle Hermes, St. Bede (Jr., DS); Clara Jablonski, Hall (Sr.,/OH); Bella Pinter, St. Bede (Jr., MH), Ella Thacker, BV (Jr., MH).