Volleyball: Five BCR Volleyball storylines to watch

Here are five storylines to follow in the area for the 2022 volleyball season:
Homecoming at Hall
Carolyn Bryant (class of ‘99) is back in the game at her alma mater as head volleyball coach at Hall. The former Red Devils standout succeeds Darcy Earley, who was with the program for 19 years, the past two as head coach.
“I used to coach, and I loved it. I played, and I loved it,” Bryant said. “I stopped to have a family. My daughter is going to be a freshman. I thought it would be a great time to get back involved. She’s been playing club the for two years, and I really missed it.”
Hall athletic director Eric Bryant said his sister has a lot of the similarities of their father, Eric, Sr., the former Hall basketball coach, “a lot of passion and intensity that goes along with competition.”
Alumni game
Hall’s Bryant is just one of four area coaches who are now coaching at their alma mater or where they played.
St. Bede coach Abbi Bosnich is a 2002 graduate of the Academy.
Storm coach Caityn DeMay, who also coaches at the junior high, is a 2005 Bureau Valley graduate. In fact, every member of her coaching staff, including the junior high program, are all Storm alumni with brother Dan DeVenney (2006) and sister Lacey DeVenney (2014) and Ashley Gutshall 2003, at BVHS, and Niki Hartz (2012) and Meghan Flowers (2010) at BVJH.
LaMoille coach Kaitlyn Hughes is a 2015 Ohio graduate, who played in the former LaMoille-Ohio co-op.
Only Princeton’s Andy Puck (Moline 1993) is not from the school he is coaching.
Starting over
The Princeton Tigresses will be starting over this season after graduating nearly every top contributor to last year’s first regional championship in 11 years.
Six graduating seniors from the 2021 team are now playing collegiately - Katie Bates (Loras College), Libby Boyles (IVCC), Maya Gartin (Sauk), Mckenzie Hecht (Sauk), Madison Richards (Eureka) and Taylor Wetsel (IVCC).
Junior outside hitter Olivia Gartin is the lone returning player with much varsity experience. Coach Andy Puck says the Tigresses are not necessarily rebuilding, it’s just that this year players having had their time yet to shine and it’s their time to shine now.
Only time will tell how fast his young squad develops.
Storm growing up
Just the opposite from neighbor Princeton, Bureau Valley played a young cast of players last year with sophomores Annabelle Myong, Kate Salisbury, Emma Stabler and Ella Thacker all getting considerable playing time thrown in the varsity fire.
It too is their time to shine.
The Storm also get a boost from seniors Alaina Wasilewski (MH) and Mallory Endress (DS) coming off knee injuries that knocked them out of their junior season.
Can St. Bede repeat?
The St. Bede Bruins came away with a Class 1A regional championship last year, despite finished with a losing record at 14-20-1. Can they do it again?
Second-year head coach Abbi Bosnich, who played on St. Bede’s last regional championship team in 2001, is hopeful the Bruins can followup last year’s late season magic.
“I would like to build upon the success we saw at the end of last season even though we are a junior heavy team,” she said.
Senior outside hitter Emily Robbins and junior middle hitter Ali Bosnich are the only returners with significant playing time last season.