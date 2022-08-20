August 20, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Princeton Fastpitch Church League Honor Roll

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Matthews recaptured the Princeton Fastpitch Church League championship, defeating Malden Methodist, 12-2, Friday night at Westside Park. Team members are (from left to right) Chris Waca, Casey Etheridge, Jamie Reinhardt, john Moroski, Eric Waca, Jon Heneger, Blair Bickett, Brad Snethen, Michael Murray, Cody Jessen, Jordan Reinhardt, Daniel Murray and Corey Gruber. Missing: Matt Cochran, Owen Rossler, Caleb Alter, Ethan Ringle, Dayton Ince and Jason Ford.

St. Matthews recaptured the Princeton Fastpitch Church League championship, defeating Malden Methodist, 12-2. St. Matthews has won 14 league titles dating back to 1977, including a stretch of seven straight and nine overall since 2012. (Mike Vaughn)

Here’s a look at the Princeton Fastpitch Church League Honor Roll of champions dating back to 1977 from available records as compiled by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus. If anyone has prior information, please contact Kevin at khieronymus@bcrnews.com. The league dates back to the 1950s.

YearRegular season champLeague/tournament championRunner-up
1977Bunker HillBunker HillWesleyan
1978CovenantNot availableNA
1979CovenantNot availableNA
1980CovenantPentecostalBunker Hill
1981BiblePentecostalCovenant
1982CovenantSt. MatthewsPentecostal
1983Not availableBibleCovenant
1984Not availablePentecostalCovenant
1985Methodist/CovenantMethodistLaMoille
1986Methodist/BibleBibleNA
1987MethodistBibleMethodist
1988MethodistBibleMethodist
1989Meth/Cov/St. MattsBibleCovenant
1990CovenantCovenantMethodist
1991WesleyanMethodistSt. Matthews
1992MethodistMethodistCovenant
1993St. MatthewsMethodistSt. Matthews
1994MethodistMethodistWesleyan
1995St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsBunker Hill
1996Bunker/WesleyanBunker HillWesleyan
1997St. Matts/Bunker/MethBunker HillSt. Matthews
1998BH/Meth/Wes/St. LouisBunker HillMethodist
1999MethodistMethodistSt. Matthews
2000MethodistSt. MatthewsMethodist
2001BibleSt. MatthewsBible
20021st BaptistMethodistBunker Hill
2003St. MatthewsMethodistBunker Hill
2004Bunker HillSt. MatthewsBunker Hill
2005St. MatthewsBunker Hill1st Presbyterian
2006St. MatthewsBunker HillBapt/Nazarene
2007St. MatthewsBunker HillBible
2008Bunker HillBunker HillMethodist
2009MethodistBunker HillSt. Matthews
2010MethodistBunker HillBureau Township
2011MethodistBunker HillMethodist
2012St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsBureau Township
2013St. MatthewsMethodistSt. Matthews
2014St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsBunker Hill
2015MethodistSt. MatthewsMethodist
2016MethodistSt. MatthewsBureau Township
2017St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsMethodist
2018Malden MethodistSt. MatthewsMethodist
2019St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsMethodist
2020St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsMalden Methodist
2021Malden MethodistMalden MethodistSt. Matthews
2022St. MatthewsSt. MatthewsMalden Methodist

Bunker Hill won seven straight league championships from 2005-2011. (BCR photo)