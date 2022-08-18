Golf: Jones, Taylor win Hidden Lake Golf Club championships

SHEFFIELD - Kenney Jones and Karen Taylor won club championships at Hidden Lakes Golf Club over the weekend.

Jones shot a 137 to claim the club championship off the blue tees. Jeff Bowman was runner-up with a 148.

In the A Flight, Andrew Burress was the winner with a 161 and Steve Hayes runner-up with a 163.

In the B Flight Winner-Joe Buckman was the B Flight winner with a 159 and Russ Walker runner-up with a 161.

On the Silver/Senior Tees, Mike Michlig was club champion with a 150, breaking a tie over Dave Taylor with card back to hardest hole.

There was also a tie in A Flight with Dale Marciniak taking first and Bill Ellis the runner-up, both at 159.

In the B Flight, Dave Hahne was first with a 158 and Mark Crosby second with a 174.

Karen Taylor won the ladies club championship with a 159. Bonnie Skaggs was runner-up at 165.

LuAnne Coppejans won the First Flight with a 179 and runner-up Vickie Farrell shot a 181.

Nikki Frankenreider won the Second Flight with a 186 followed by Sandy (Mark) Crosby with a 188.

There were 30 men and 16 women who participated.