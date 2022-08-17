BCR Girls Golf Capsules: BV, Princeton numbers have a big boost

There’s new excitement in the Bureau Valley and Princeton girls golf camps this fall with a big boost of numbers for each team.
There are 11 players taking to the tees this fall at BV, including eight newcomers. With the big numbers, coach David Lind said, “It’s going to be a fun couple months.”
The Tigresses had just three girls out last year, but coach Brandon Crawford feels like they have hit the lottery with the influx of eight newcomers, making a total of 10 linksters.
“Coach (Gary) Passmore and myself tried to advocate to any and all young ladies that showed an interest to give it a shot. As a result, we have the highest number of girls the program has had for several years,” Crawford said. “Are we inexperienced? Absolutely. Are we going to make mistakes? Of course. But one thing is for certain: they are going to have a good time no matter what.”
Hall has just one girl out, sophomore Jamie Valadez, who is playing on the boys team.
Coach: David Lind.
Top returners: Cassidy Peterson (Sr.), Callie Schoff (Sr.), Layne Sproston (Jr.).
Worthy of note: Lind is especially looking for big things out of Schoff this year, BV’s leading returning golfer, averaging a 54 last year. Peterson showed remarkable improvement in her first year last year, shooting a 71 in her first meet and a 49 in her last home match, finishing with a 62 average. “Callie is a four-year player and has a lot of inner motivation to get to sectionals and has her eyes on personal and school records,” he said. “Expectations are also high for Cassidy and Layne, who really made big improvements during their first season last year. They are both very motivated to continue their progress from last year and to get to sectionals. This core of three players will be exciting to watch this season.” ... Lind is equally excited to watch the progress of newcomers of seniors Jullian Hulsing, Ebba Swenje and Taylor Tedesco, juniors Connie Gibson, Lynzie Cady, Kirstyn Balensiefen and Mattie Michlig and sophomore Bella Birkey and “see who will emerge to help our varsity team be successful this season.”
Coach: Brandon Crawford.
Top returners: Emma Kruse-Carter (Sr.), Halli Patterson (So.).
Worthy of note: Kruse-Carter is a four-year varsity player who continues to improve and is proving to be the perfect captain this year, Crawford said. “EKC checks every box a coach would want in a captain. She’s a great teammate, she leads by example and she puts the classroom at a high priority,” Crawford said. Petersen experienced some “growing pains,” in her first year, Crawford said, “but showed some really nice moments during camp. I think she is going to have a solid year.” ... Newcomers include seniors Madison Doran, who Crawford said is not afraid to ask a question and implements whatever suggestions or changes that are presented to her; Morgan Forristall, who “showed a lot of progress in a short time, is not intimidated by the game and seems to have a little chip on her shoulder that pushes her to continue to improve,” and Hailey Pembelton, “who might be one of the most even-keeled young ladies I’ve seen out on a golf course since Brynn Hieronymus, and not much rattles her.” There are also junior newcomers Sophia Oester, “without a doubt one of the most athletic young ladies we’ve had in this program;” Ava Morton, who “shows some great promise and is very accepting of feedback;” and Addie Hecht “whose growth this year is going to be fun to watch;” and sophomores Addie Carr, “who has a very natural golf swing and I fully expect her to beat her brother this season,” and Neveah Briddick, who has a great mentality and attitude toward the game.”
Coach: Rich Cummings.
Top returning players: Gianna Grivetti, Sr.; Petranella Mitchell, Sr.
Worth noting: The Bruins lost two seniors to graduation, including two-time BCR Golfer of the Year Aleanna Mendoza, and another varsity player to a move to Florida, so St. Bede will be young this season. Grivetti has been a staple on the varsity throughout her career and was the Bruins’ No. 2 golfer last season when had the second-best average in the area (46), earned all-area and helped St. Bede advance to the sectional as a team. Dove is a transfer from Princeton who had to sit out last season, but was able to practice with the Bruins. She played at PHS as a freshman. Mitchell was new to the sport last fall. “We’re going to be young and kind of rebuilding this year, but we have a real good leader in Gianna,” Cummings said. “Erin got to be around the girls last year, so she knows what St. Bede golf is and she played at Princeton as a freshman. She’s going to be a big help. This year there’s going to be some struggles as far as the team goes, but we’re looking for big things from Gianna and Erin.” ... Other squad members are senior Aleah Espel, juniors Dlaiayah Farris and Bella Hagnbauch and freshmen Anna Cyrocki and Breanna Martinez.
Coach: Zach Ross.
Top returning players: Andrea Buhrow, Emma Dinges, Gracie Holmgren, Gretta Horner.
Worth noting: The Clippers only have four players on the roster, but all four have experience. With a season under their belts, Ross is looking for improvement from the foursome. “We only have four girls out, so it’s just enough to fill a team,” Ross said. “Our goal is just to be able to compete this year. Last year, we weren’t really able to compete in any of the tournaments, so we’re hoping to be a little bit more competitive.”