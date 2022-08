Golf: IVWGI history scorecard

Spring Creek Golf Course captured the 2015 Illinois Valley Invitational Golf Open Invitational low gross championship at Hidden Lake Golf Club. Team members were (front row, from left) Cheryl Weistart, Julie Scheri, Michelle Schmidt; and (back row) Paula Blanco, Connie Banks, Barb Stank, Hilda Koppens, Kathy Potthoff, Mary Scheri and Connie Marusich. Spring Creek hosts the 2022 tournament on Sunday.