Boys Golf: 5 BCR golfers to watch

For a look at five golfers to watch this boys golf season, it’s just as simple to look back at last year’s All-BCR Golf Team.
Reigning BCR Golfer of the Year Jake Delaney is one of several talented swingers returning to the area links. Four of last year’s All-BCR First Team return.
Jake Delaney (St. Bede, Sr.): Delaney qualified for state with a 79 at the Byron Sectional, the only area state qualifier, and tied for 51st at state. He was regional runner-up at Riverdale with a 76. A Second Team All-Conference golfer, Delaney led the Bruins with a 40.5 average.
Jaden Eggers (Princeton/Sr.): Eggers took over the Tigers’ No. 1 position last year and carried it to the 2A sectionals at the Kewanee Regional. A First Team All-Conference golfer, Eggers was a three-time meet medalist, 12-time scoring leader, leading the Tigers with a 41 average.
Brendon Pillion (St. Bede, Sr.): A First Team TRAC All-Conference golfer, Pillion averaged a 41.3 for the Bruins. He qualified for Class 1A sectional out of the Riverdale Regional with an 85.
Grant Plym (Hall, Sr.): A sectional qualifier and second team all-conference and BCR selection, Plym averaged 42.5 last year for the Red Devils.
Landen Plym (Hall, So.): Plym had one of the best freshmen seasons of any area golfer in some time, averaging an area-best 38.3. The First Team TRAC All-Conference golfer was a six-time match medalist, winning the Rock Falls and Princeton Invites and placing third at regional.
Keep an eye on:
Jarrett Carr (PHS, Sr.), Karter Patterson (PHS, Sr.), Seth Spratt (BV, Sr.).