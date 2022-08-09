Softball: Back on top! St. Matthews regain throne in Princeton Fastpitch Church League

St. Matthews is king again in the Princeton Fastpitch Church League.
After taking a fall in last year’s finals, St. Matthews regained its perch atop the Princeton Fastpitch Church League by defeating Malden Methodist, the defending champion, 12-2, in six innings in Friday night’s finals at Westside Park.
St. Matthews (11-0 made its 11th straight championship game appearance. It won seven straight titles from 2014-20 before being knocked off by Malden Methodist last year.
To win the championship and finish undefeated was not an easy task, St. Matthews captain Eric Waca said, with injuries, work commitment and countless of other things going on. They brought back some old faces and welcomed new ones along the way, he said.
“Some nights it was tough getting nine (players),” Waca said. “Winning the championship over the years is neat, but getting the newer guys involved in the league is even better. That’s what will keep this league going.”
Malden tied the game at 2-2 on RBI hits by Sean Riordan and Noah Atkinson in the top of the third inning. Malden was thwarted on an opportunity to take the lead when Corey Gruber made a diving catch and doubled up Brayden DeBates on third base.
Cody Jessen supplied a three-run homer to break the game open in the fourth inning to give St. Matthews a 7-2 lead.
St. Matthews wrapped up the game with a five-run sixth inning.
Michael Murray, the mayor of Tiskilwa, led off with a base hit and Jordan Reinhardt singled. Gruber plated one run with a single and Jamie Reinhardt drove in two more with another hit. Jessen singled, Eric Waca walked and Jon Heneger walked with the bases loaded to score one more.
Daniel Murray walked it off with a RBI single to left to end the game by the 10-run rule.
Chris Waca went the distance for the win in the circle, scattering seven hits.
Blair Bickett followed three straight walks with a two-run single to spot St. Matthews a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Jessen, Daniel Murray and Jordan Reinhardt each had two hits for St. Matthews.
For Malden, Bryan Herr, Riordan and Atkinson each had two hits.
Church bulletin: Jessen and Chris Waca share honors of this year’s BCR Gordie Ship tournament MVP. Jessen went 2-2 with the pivotal homer in the championship game and batted .555 (5-9) with four RBIs. Waca won two games, including the title game when he shut down a Malden team that was averaging 14 runs in the tournament. ... St. Matthews has now won 14 championships, the most in the league, since records were available starting in 1980. Bunker Hill has won 10, United Methodist nine and Princeton Bible five. St. Matthews’ 21 appearances is one more than United Methodist while Bunker Hill has 16. ... St Matthews has four of the five undefeated seasons on record (1995, 2017, 2017, 2022). ... League president Rex Lasson presented trophies to both teams Friday. He announced that while the league is down to four teams, “We’ll be back next year.”
Princeton Fastpitch Church League championship
St. Matthews 12, Malden Methodist 2 (6 innings)
Malden 002 000 - 2 7 0
St. Matthews 201 405 - 12 11 0
MALDEN (7-5): T. Kuhne 3-0-0-0, Riordan 3-1-2-1, Atkinson 3-0-2-1, Wedekind 3-0-0-0, A. DeBates 3-0-0-0, B. DeBates 1-0-0-0, Herr 2-0-2-0, C. Kuhne 2-0-0-0, B. Kuhne 2-0-0-0, Schmidt 2-1-1-0. Totals: 24-2-7-2. Pitching: J. Smith (L, 5.2 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 9 BB, 2 K).
ST. MATTHEWS (11-0): Gruber 2-2-1-1, Ja. Reinhardt 2-3-1-2, Moroski 2-2-1-1, Jessen 2-2-2-3 (HR), Bickett 4-0-1-2, E. Waca 2-0-0-1, Henegar 2-0-0-1, D. Murray 4-0-2-1, Etheridge 2-0-0-0, M. Murray 1-1-1-0, Jo. Reinhardt 3-2-2-0. Totals: 26-12-11-12. Pitching: C. Waca (W, 6 IP, 7H, 2R, 2ER, 1 BB, 1 K).