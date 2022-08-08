Golf: Domonic Galetti hits hole in one on par 4 hole

Domonic Galetti has never played on the Hall High School golf team, but he showed Saturday his plans to come out this fall will be a good thing for the Red Devils.
The Hall senior shot his first hole in one Saturday, acing Spring Creek’s par 4, 337-yard hole No. 2 from the white tees with his driver.
It was a “blind” hole in one as Galetti’s playing partners were unable to see the ball go in the hole due to the distance. However, Ben Wallace and Mason Hurst were near the green and witnessed the ball roll into the hole.
Galetti was just as surprised as anyone the ball went in.
“I was very surprised about it because I have never drove the ball that far before,” he said. “I know that most people are lucky to get a hole in one, and for me it only took a year and a half of golfing to accomplish that.”
He said his buddy, Grant Plym, a member of the Hall golf team, has been pretty convincing to get him to come out this year.
“I have been golfing all summer long with my friends and trying to get better,” he said. “Whenever I would golf with Grant, he said I should join the golf team, which made me want to more.”