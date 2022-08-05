Softball: Fastpitch Church League finals will be a replay of last year’s matchup

There will be rematch for the Princeton Fastpitch Church League championship.
Defending league champ Malden Methodist hopes it’s an instant replay. It beat St. Matthews twice (12-9, 20-9) to dethrone the seven-time defending league champion for last year’s title. Malden will need to do the same this year if it wants to repeat.
St. Matthews (10-0) will make its 11th straight championship appearance. It won seven straight from 2014-20 before being knocked off by Malden Methodist. St. Matthews also won in 2012 during its run.
The Waca boys, Chris and Eric, of St. Matthews, are inspired to win the championship for their mother and longtime fan, Kathy, who is battling cancer.
St. Matthews defeated Malden Methodist 19-13 on Friday, Aug. 5 to advance to the championship and beat Princeton Bible earlier in the tournament.
Malden won the battle of the Methodists by knocking off United Methodist 15-4 on Tuesday.