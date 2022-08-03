Pro fastpitch star Jocelyn Alo gives Mya Rosploch a birthday surprise

Mya Rosploch has had the best birthday ever, playing softball and playing on the beaches of sunny Florida.
Her special day only got better.
Rosploch, of LaSalle, who turned 10 on Monday, got to meet NCAA softball star Jocelyn Alo of the University of Oklahoma, while participating in the USSSA Softball National Showcase in Viera, Fla. this week.
The Rosplochs watched Alo play for the Smash it Sports Vipers of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League. They messaged Alo before the game and she came over to wish Mya a happy birthday after it. She also waved at her during the game when Alo reached third base.
“Her reaction to meeting Jocelyn was priceless,” Mike Rosploch, former St. Bede assistant football coach, said of his daughter.
Alo, who is the all-time NCAA home run leader with 122 homers, was recently awarded an ESPY award by ESPN for best NCAA College Athlete.
The inaugural season of the WPF started June 15 and runs through Aug. 15. The Vipers and Pride recently played in Peoria and Indianapolis.