Softball: St. Matthews advances to Church League finals again

St. Matthews has made a tradition of reaching the Princeton Fastpitch Church League tournament finals.
It will make another appearance in this year’s tournament thanks to a 19-13 win over Malden Methodist on Friday, Aug. 5 at Westside Park.
St. Matthews (10-0) will make its 11th straight championship appearance. It won seven straight from 2014-20 before being knocked out by Malden Methodist. St. Matthews also won in 2012.
On Friday night, St. Matthew’s led 14-4 only to have Malden Methodist rally within 14-13. Brad Snethen came on in relief of starter Chris Waca and shut the door for the win.
St. Matthews awaits the winner of Tuesday’s game between Malden Methodist and United Methodist in the loser’s bracket for Friday’s finals at 6:30 p.m. at Westside Park.
United Methodist advanced in Friday’s opener with an exciting finish against Princeton Bible Church, rallying with three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 12-11 win. Jerry Lanham’s line drive single to center field drove in Wyatt Baker from second base in a cloud of dust slide for the win.
Tuesday’s battle of the Methodist will start at 7 p.m