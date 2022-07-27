July 27, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Softball: St. Matthews, Malden Methodist win Church League openers

By Kevin Hieronymus

The top two seeds, St. Matthews and Malden Methodist, won openers in the Princeton Fastpitch Church League tournament Tuesday night at Westside Park.

No. 1 St. Matthews (9-0) defeated No. 4 Princeton Bible 17-2 in four innings in the opener. The nightcap saw Malden Methodist top United Methodist 12-2 in the battle of the nightcap.

St. Matthews (9-0) and Malden (6-3) will square off at 8 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to next week’s championship.

Princeton Bible (3-6) and United Methodist (5-4) will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday in an elimination game with the winner staying alive to face the St. Matthews/Malden loser on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Church bulletin: The championship is set for Friday, Aug. 5. ... Malden is the defending champion, having snapped St Matthews’ streak of seven straight titles last year.