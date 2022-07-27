Softball: St. Matthews, Malden Methodist win Church League openers

The top two seeds, St. Matthews and Malden Methodist, won openers in the Princeton Fastpitch Church League tournament Tuesday night at Westside Park.
No. 1 St. Matthews (9-0) defeated No. 4 Princeton Bible 17-2 in four innings in the opener. The nightcap saw Malden Methodist top United Methodist 12-2 in the battle of the nightcap.
St. Matthews (9-0) and Malden (6-3) will square off at 8 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to next week’s championship.
Princeton Bible (3-6) and United Methodist (5-4) will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday in an elimination game with the winner staying alive to face the St. Matthews/Malden loser on Tuesday, Aug. 7.
Church bulletin: The championship is set for Friday, Aug. 5. ... Malden is the defending champion, having snapped St Matthews’ streak of seven straight titles last year.