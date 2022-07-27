July 27, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Golf: Illinois Valley Mens Championships tees off this weekend

By Kevin Hieronymus

Troy Bauer (left) is the defending Illinois Valley Mens Golf champion. (Scott Anderson)

The summer golf season will be heating up this weekend.

The 2022 Illinois Valley Men’s Golf Championship will be held Saturday, July 30 at Senica’s Oak Ridge, and Sunday, July 31 at Deer Park Golf Club.

Tournament director Mason Kimberly said there is 172 players in this year’s field, spread between five classes -Championship, A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, and Senior Class.

Troy Bauer is the defending champion.

IV Women’s Open: The women will get their time on the tees on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Spring Creek Golf Course for the annual Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Open.