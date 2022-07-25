St. Bede’s Abbot Vincent Gymnasium getting summer makeover

St. Bede fans will be greeted by a new look when they arrive to Abbot Vincent Gymnasium this fall.
The Academy gym is getting summer makeover from the front doors all the way to the inside.
Nick McLaughlin, who assumed new duties as St. Bede principal on July 1 after serving as assistant principal and athletic director, said that the class of 1971 is sponsoring the gym renovation project.
The gym floor will be sanded down and repainted and stained. McLaughlin said the gym is being painted and padding is being put up on the walls on the north and south ends.
“It dresses up the gym a little bit. It should look really nice for our student-athletes and fans this fall,” McLaughlin said.
MCS Advertising did the design and install of the new greeting of the gym front entrance, which reads, “Welcome to Abbott Vincent Gymnasium, Home of the Bruins and Lady Bruins.”
There is a big “SB” insignia on the entrance framed by the words “Saint Bede.”