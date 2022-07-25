July 26, 2022
Softball: Undefeated St. Matthews heads up Princeton Church League tournament

By Kevin Hieronymus

Fastpitch Church League

The Princeton Fastpitch Church League Tournament will open up Tuesday night at Westside Park.

There are just four teams competing with Bunker Hill dropping out midseason, unable to field a team.

Undefeated St. Matthews (8-0) looks to start a new streak after its seven-year reign as league champions was snapped by Malden Methodist last year.

The No. 1 seeded St. Matthews will face No. 4 Princeton Bible (3-5) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday followed by No. 2 Malden Methodist (5-3) vs. No. 3 United Methodist (4-4).

The double-elimination tournament will continue with two games on Friday, July 29 and a single game on Tuesday, Aug. 2 with the championship set for Friday Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

League standings

1. St. Matthews 8-0

2. Malden Methodist 5-3

3. United Methodist 4-4

4. Princeton Bible 3-5