Softball: St. Matthews looks to finish undefeated in Princeton Fastpitch Church League

Friday will be the final night of the regular season of the Princeton Church League heading into next week’s tournament.
There will now be just one game at 7 p.m. between St. Matthews (7-0) and Malden Methodist (5-2). St. Matthews looks to run the table undefeated.
The scheduled first game between Princeton Bible and United Methodist has been canceled with the Bible Church unable to field a team due to the Hand to the Plow Bible Conference it is hosting this weekend which starts tonight.
Princeton Bible gave league leader St. Matthews a scare Tuesday night with St. Matthews pulling out a 9-8 win by breaking an 8-8 tie going into bottom of the seventh inning. Bible scored four runs in the top of the sixth to go up 6-5.
Malden Methodist won the battle of the Methodist with a 13-2 win over United Methodist in the late game.
Church bulletin: St. Matthews will take the top seed into the postseason tournament which will run Tuesday, July 26 through Friday, Aug. 5. Malden Methodist is the defending champion.
League standings
1. St. Matthews 7-0
2. Malden Methodist 5-2
3. United Methodist 4-4
4. Princeton Bible 3-5