The White Sox captured the Princeton Boys Instructional League championship at Zearing Park. Team members are: (front row, from left to right) Rhett Skaggs, Patrick Cain, Colt Cumpton, Liam Hubbard, Brysen Hayden and Mason McVay; and (back row) coach Nathan Cumpton, Jacob Twomey, Bryant Bickett, Croix Cumpton, Hudson Sayler, Gavin Ozburn and coach Anthony Cain. Absent: John Roark. (Photo courtesy PYBSL)