Softball: Princeton Bible surprises Malden Methodist

Heading into the final week of the Princeton Fastpitch Church League, there was a little surprise on the field Saturday night at Westside Park.
Princeton Bible Church surprised Malden Methodist 8-6. PBC improved to 3-3 with the win, including a pair of forfet wins over Bunker Hill, which has dropped out of the league. Malden fell to 4-2.
League plays resumes Tuesday night with Princeton Bible looking to carry over its magic against league leader St. Matthews (6-0) at 6:30 p.m. In the nightcap, Malden Methodist looks to bounce back against United Methodist (3-3) in a battle of the Methodists at 8 p.m.
Friday will be the final night of the regular season with Princeton Bible facing United Methodist at 6:30 p.m., followed by St. Matthews vs. Malden Methodist at 8 p.m.
The postseason tournament will start Tuesday, July 26.
League standings
1. St. Matthews 6-0
2. Malden Methodist 4-2
3. (tie) United Methodist 3-3
Princeton Bible 3-3