District 20 update: Saturday’s scores

SOFTBALL
Minor League at LaSalle
Peru 11, Mendota 1
Spring Valley 19, Bi-County 14
Sunday’s games: Oglesby vs Peru, 3 p.m., LaSalle vs Mendota, 5 p.m.
Major League State Tournament in River Forest
Saturday: Bi-County 11, Clear Ridge 0
Beardstown 3, Bi-County 1 (7 innings)
Sunday: Bi-County plays at 2 p.m.
BASEBALL
9 thru 11 at Spring Valley
Streator 11, Peru 4
Sunday’s game: Championship - Streator vs. Ottawa American, 1 p.m. (with the if necessary game immediately following).
Junior League at Peru
Ottawa 6, Streator 2
Sunday’s gameL Ottawa vs. Oglesby in Oglesby, 6 p.m.