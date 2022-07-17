July 17, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

District 20 update: Saturday’s scores

By Kevin Hieronymus

SOFTBALL

Minor League at LaSalle

Peru 11, Mendota 1

Spring Valley 19, Bi-County 14

Sunday’s games: Oglesby vs Peru, 3 p.m., LaSalle vs Mendota, 5 p.m.

Major League State Tournament in River Forest

Saturday: Bi-County 11, Clear Ridge 0

Beardstown 3, Bi-County 1 (7 innings)

Sunday: Bi-County plays at 2 p.m.

BASEBALL

9 thru 11 at Spring Valley

Streator 11, Peru 4

Sunday’s game: Championship - Streator vs. Ottawa American, 1 p.m. (with the if necessary game immediately following).

Junior League at Peru

Ottawa 6, Streator 2

Sunday’s gameL Ottawa vs. Oglesby in Oglesby, 6 p.m.