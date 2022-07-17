July 17, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Collin Mickow finishes 46th at Worlds Marathon for U.S. Team

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Colin Mickow will run for the. U.S. National Teams in the Worlds Marathon Championships Sunday in Oregon. He is a 2008 PHS graduate. (Photo courtesy Collin Mickow/Oscar Medina)

Collin Mickow of Princeton finished 46th in Sunday’s Worlds Athletics Championship Marathon in Oregon.

The No. 3 runner for the U.S. team, Mickow turned in a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes, 37 seconds. According to runnersworld.com, Mickow took a fall at a water stop at the 7-mile mark and later had cramping bad enough he needed a wheelchair after the event.

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia won the race with a time of 2:05.36, setting a new championship record.

Mickow’s U.S. teammates, Galen Rupp, placed 19th in 2:09.36 and Elkinah Tibut was 24th in 2:11.20.

A 2008 Princeton High School graduate, Mickow, 32, qualified for the U.S. team as the second American finisher in last November’s Chicago Marathon behind Rupp, finishing sixth overall.