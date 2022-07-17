Collin Mickow finishes 46th at Worlds Marathon for U.S. Team

Collin Mickow of Princeton finished 46th in Sunday’s Worlds Athletics Championship Marathon in Oregon.
The No. 3 runner for the U.S. team, Mickow turned in a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes, 37 seconds. According to runnersworld.com, Mickow took a fall at a water stop at the 7-mile mark and later had cramping bad enough he needed a wheelchair after the event.
Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia won the race with a time of 2:05.36, setting a new championship record.
Mickow’s U.S. teammates, Galen Rupp, placed 19th in 2:09.36 and Elkinah Tibut was 24th in 2:11.20.
A 2008 Princeton High School graduate, Mickow, 32, qualified for the U.S. team as the second American finisher in last November’s Chicago Marathon behind Rupp, finishing sixth overall.