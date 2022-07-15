Softball: Fastpitch Church League canceled tonight

Tonight’s Princeton Fastpitch Church League has been postponed by the rain and rescheduled for Saturday night.
Princeton Bible Church and Malden Methodist will now play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Westside Park.
Remaining dates are Tuesday, July 19 with Princeton Bible vs. St. Matthews at 6:30 p.m. and Malden Methodist vs. United Methodist at 8 p.m.; and Friday, July 22 with Princeton Bible vs. United Methodist at 6:30 p.m., and St. Matthews vs. Malden Methodist at 8 p.m.
The postseason tournament will start Tuesday, July 26.
League standings
1. St. Matthews 6-0
2. Malden Methodist 4-1
3. United Methodist 3-3
4. Princeton Bible 2-3