Softball: Fastpitch Church makes late season redo

And then there were four.
The Princeton Fastpitch church league will finish out its season with four teams. Bunker Hill has withdrawn from the league, unable to field a team. It forfeited its last two scheduled games.
League president Rex Lasson has done a redo of the schedule, giving each team eight games, plus two forfeit wins went over Bunker Hill.
There will now be just one game Friday night with Princeton Bible and Malden Methodist playing at 6:30 p.m.
Remaining dates are Tuesday, July 19 with Bible vs. St. Matthews at 6:30 p.m. and Malden Methodist vs. United Methodist at 8 p.m.; and Friday, July 22 with Bible vs. United Methodist at 6:30 p.m., and St. Matthews vs. Malden Methodist vs. 8 p.m.
St. Matthews is undefeated in six games with Malden Methodist, the defending league champ at 4-1, United Methodist at 3-3 and Princeton Bible at 2-3.
Church bulletin: The postseason tournament will start Tuesday, July 26.
League standings
1. St. Matthews 6-0
2. Malden Methodist 4-1
3. United Methodist 3-3
4. Princeton Bible 2-3