Annawan won the B League Softball Tournament, defeating the Cubs 13-3 in Monday's finals at Princeton. Team members are (front row, left to right) Avery Frank, Lexi Wilson, Tessa Gripp, Emmy Thompson and Josie Hakes; and (back row) Top left to right Coach Heather Bowen, Lillie Bowen, Shelby DeSplinter, Lainey Maupin and Aaliyah Hayes., Elynn Manuel , Lauren Davis, Elise Manuel, Karsyn Rico and Coach Randy Manuel.