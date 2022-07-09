WBVL Update: Walnut advances in B League Softball

Walnut won two games Saturday to stay alive in the B League Softball Tournament at Princeton.
Walnut opened with a 13-3 win over Sheffield and came back with a 13-4 win over the Princeton Cardinals in the loser’s bracket.
The Cardinals beat LaMoille 18-3 in its first game of the day.
No. 1 seed Annawan and the No. 3 Cubs will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Zearing Park for the right to advance to the championship game in the double-elimination tournament for girls in grades 6-9.
Annawan wins Little League title
Annawan beat Walnut to capture the WBVL Little League championship Saturday at Walnut.
In other games, the Princeton White Sox defeated Sheffield for third place while the Cubs beat the Rockies for fifth place.
C League marathon
The White Sox outlasted Sheffield 28-27 in 10 innings in a tournament game lasting 3 1/2 hours Saturday in Sheffield.