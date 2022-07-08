WBVL Update: Annawan, Princeton Cubs advance in B League

Top seeded Annawan scored in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Princeton Cardinals 6-5 in the B League Softball Tournament at Zearing Park in Princeton Friday night.
Annawan rallied from a 5-2 deficit to spoil an upset bid by the 5 seed Cardinals.
No. 3 Princeton Cubs knocked off No. 2 Sheffield 14-6 in the nightcap.
Annawan and the Cubs advanced in the winner’s bracket to meet at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The tournament resumes Friday night with No. 4 Walnut and Sheffield playing at 5:30 p.m. and No. 6 LaMoille facing the Cardinals at 7 p.m.
The tournament is scheduled to run through Sunday.
Annawan, Walnut advance to Little League finals
At Walnut: No. 1 Annawan and No. 3 Walnut advanced to Friday’s Little League championship with semifinal wins Thursday at Wilcoxen Field.
Annawan edged the White Sox 6-4 while Walnut upset No. 2 Sheffield. They will meet at 7 p.m. Friday for the title.
The White Sox and Sheffield will meet for third place while the Cubs and Rockies will play for fifth place, both at 5:30 p.m. Friday.