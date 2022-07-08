July 07, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

WBVL Update: Annawan, Princeton Cubs advance in B League

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

Top seeded Annawan scored in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Princeton Cardinals 6-5 in the B League Softball Tournament at Zearing Park in Princeton Friday night.

Annawan rallied from a 5-2 deficit to spoil an upset bid by the 5 seed Cardinals.

No. 3 Princeton Cubs knocked off No. 2 Sheffield 14-6 in the nightcap.

Annawan and the Cubs advanced in the winner’s bracket to meet at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The tournament resumes Friday night with No. 4 Walnut and Sheffield playing at 5:30 p.m. and No. 6 LaMoille facing the Cardinals at 7 p.m.

The tournament is scheduled to run through Sunday.

It proved to be a beautiful night for softball with a rain in the distance leaving a faint rainbow as a backdrop over Zearing Park in Princeton Friday night.

Annawan, Walnut advance to Little League finals

At Walnut: No. 1 Annawan and No. 3 Walnut advanced to Friday’s Little League championship with semifinal wins Thursday at Wilcoxen Field.

Annawan edged the White Sox 6-4 while Walnut upset No. 2 Sheffield. They will meet at 7 p.m. Friday for the title.

The White Sox and Sheffield will meet for third place while the Cubs and Rockies will play for fifth place, both at 5:30 p.m. Friday.